Seoul shares down late Wed. morning amid woes over economic slowdown
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.10 percent lower late Wednesday morning amid growing concerns over a global economic slowdown, high inflation and the continued virus lockdown in China.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 29.35 points to trade at 2,638.96 as of 11:20 a.m.
The shares opened sharply lower, as U.S. stocks tumbled overnight amid fears of an economic slowdown.
Analysts pointed to the U.S. central bank's expected aggressive monetary tightening to rein in inflation, China's continued lockdown in Shanghai and other major cities against the COVID-19 pandemic, and lingering uncertainties over the crisis in Ukraine.
Most big-cap shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse, with tech and chemicals leading the market decline.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.7 percent.
Major battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.35 percent, and LG Chem sank 3.16 percent.
Financials also lost ground, with KB Financial tumbling 2.67 percent and Kakao Bank going down 2.08 percent.
But carmakers and shipbuilders traded in positive terrain. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.27 percent, and Hyundai Heavy Industries surged 1.42 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,263.90 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., sharply down 13.10 won from the previous session's close.
