Blackstone taps ex-Citibank Korea chief as chairman for Seoul office

13:47 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Top global private fund and asset manager Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday that it tapped former Citibank Korea President Ha Yung-ku as chairman for its Seoul operation, as part of its commitment to expanding its presence here.

Ha joined Blackstone as executive adviser for South Korea in August 2021.

He enriched his leadership in the local financial industry as the president of the Korean leg of global lender Citibank in 2004-2014. In 2010-2014, he doubled as the chairman of Citigroup Korea.

He also served as chairman of the Korea Federation of Banks.

Ha's appointment came amid Blackstone's efforts to expand its presence in the South Korean asset market.

Blackstone also named Chris Kim as managing director to lead the newly created Real Estate team in the country.

This photo, provided by global top private fund manager Blackstone, shows Ha Yung-ku (L), the newly appointed Seoul office chief, and Chris Kim, the head of the real estate division of the Seoul office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

