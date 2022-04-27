Blackstone taps ex-Citibank Korea chief as chairman for Seoul office
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Top global private fund and asset manager Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday that it tapped former Citibank Korea President Ha Yung-ku as chairman for its Seoul operation, as part of its commitment to expanding its presence here.
Ha joined Blackstone as executive adviser for South Korea in August 2021.
He enriched his leadership in the local financial industry as the president of the Korean leg of global lender Citibank in 2004-2014. In 2010-2014, he doubled as the chairman of Citigroup Korea.
He also served as chairman of the Korea Federation of Banks.
Ha's appointment came amid Blackstone's efforts to expand its presence in the South Korean asset market.
Blackstone also named Chris Kim as managing director to lead the newly created Real Estate team in the country.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)