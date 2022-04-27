Go to Contents
NH Securities opens London branch to expand market coverage

13:59 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean brokerage house NH Investment & Securities Co. said Wednesday it set up an operation in London as part of its global push to help local investors.

NH Securities & Investment Europe Ltd. will handle investment deals from not just Britain but also from the rest of Europe and North America, NH Securities said.

In the long-run, the British operation will broaden its business coverage to bond and equity brokering and asset management, according to NH Securities.

Founded in 1969, NH Securities & Investment is one of the largest financial service providers here whose business portfolio includes trading, wealth management, investment banking, hedge funds and private equity.

NH Investment & Securities Co. CEO Jeong Young-chae (2nd from R) attends the opening ceremony of its British office on April 26, 2022, in this photo provided by NH Investment & Securities. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

