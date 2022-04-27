S-Oil Q1 net up 152.6 pct to 870.8 bln won
13:24 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 870.8 billion won (US$689.7 million), up 152.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 1.33 trillion won, up 111.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 73.8 percent to 9.28 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 822.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
