LG Display Q1 net income down 79.6 pct to 54.3 bln won
13:47 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 54.3 billion won (US$43 million), down 79.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 38.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 523.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 6 percent to 6.47 trillion won.
The operating profit was 62.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)