Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q1 net income up 32.6 pct to 321.9 bln won
14:06 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 321.9 billion won (US$254.8 million), up 32.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 410.5 billion won, up 15.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 14.2 percent to 2.61 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
