Stray Kids stays on Billboard 200 for fifth week
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group Stray Kids has been on the Billboard's main albums chart for a fifth consecutive week with its latest EP "Oddinary."
The EP ranked No. 117 on the Billboard 200 this week, up 16 slots from 131st the previous week.
Fully unveiled on March 18, the seven-track album debuted at No. 1 on the chart early this month, making Stray Kids the third K-pop act ever to top the chart, following BTS and SuperM.
The EP also surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify on Monday, 37 days after its release, according to the group's agency JYP Entertainment.
Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
Debuting in 2018, the eight-piece group has been known for its intense stage performance and unique music style.
All members, led by 3RACHA, the group's own producing unit composed of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han, took part in the album's production.
The band is scheduled to kick off its second world tour Friday. Beginning with a three-day concert in Seoul, it will visit 10 cities in Japan and the United States until July 27.
