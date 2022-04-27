Hanmi Pharm. Q1 net profit up 6.9 pct to 24.8 bln won
14:45 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 24.8 billion won (US$19.7 million), up 6.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 38.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 30 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.8 percent to 321.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 3.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
