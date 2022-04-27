GS E&C Q1 net profit down 2.5 pct to 153.8 bln won
15:31 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 153.8 billion won (US$121.7 million), down 2.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 13.1 percent on-year to 153.5 billion won. Revenue increased 18 percent to 2.37 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 115.1 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
