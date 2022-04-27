Samsung Biologics Q1 net income up 141 pct to 146.9 bln won
15:38 April 27, 2022
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 146.9 billion won (US$116.1 million), up 141 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 137.5 percent on-year to 176.4 billion won. Revenue increased 96.1 percent to 511.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
