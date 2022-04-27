Go to Contents
LG Chem Q1 net profit down 43.9 pct to 769.2 bln won

15:40 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 769.2 billion won (US$608 million), down 43.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 27.3 percent on-year to 1.02 trillion won. Revenue increased 20.4 percent to 11.6 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 600.1 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
