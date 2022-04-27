Go to Contents
S. Korea hopes to take part in Ukraine's post-war recovery

22:58 April 27, 2022

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed hopes Wednesday to participate in Ukraine's post-war recovery and reconstruction efforts during a phone conversation between senior government officials, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Yun Seong-deok, Seoul's deputy minister for economic affairs, made the remarks during the call with Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, according to the ministry.

During the phone call, which came at the request of the Ukrainian side, Svyrydenko expressed thanks for South Korea's support and solidarity for her country, and requested interest and cooperation in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

In response, Yun expressed hopes for the South Korean government and companies to take part in the country's post-war recovery efforts.

The two sides also agreed to hold a bilateral trade and economic cooperation commission meeting for discussions on wider cooperation, including expanding trade, as soon as the situation settles down.

This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' building in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

