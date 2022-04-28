(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 28)
Self-destructive behavior
Allies should thwart North's threat to use nukes
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared his resolve to ramp up his country's nuclear capabilities and use such weapons for other purposes beyond war deterrence. "Though the basic mission of the nuclear forces is to deter war, we must carry out the second mission if any forces attempt to infringe on the fundamental interests of the state," Kim was quoted as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) Tuesday.
Kim made the statement during a huge military parade to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA) Monday night. The event showcased tanks, ammunitions, submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), in the North's apparent bid to beef up its internal solidarity and flex its military muscle to the outside world.
Worse still, Kim's remarks indicated the possible "first use" of nuclear weapons in a major shift of the North's military tactics, posing a threat that could heighten tension on the Korean Peninsula. They are in stark contrast to his expression of hopes for better ties with the South in a letter he sent to President Moon Jae-in last Thursday. Kim should realize that his threat of using nuclear arms is nothing but self-destructive behavior.
North Korea has been escalating its nuclear threats since the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party held in January 2021, during which Kim ordered the buildup of the nuclear arsenal including short-range and tactical nuclear missiles. Kim vowed to continue fully upgrading the nuclear arsenal at a fast speed, indicating the possibility of launching another ICBM and even a seventh nuclear test. Kim's remark came apparently in response to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's reference to "preemptive attacks." Russia's threat of using nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine seems to have also emboldened Kim to flaunt his nuclear arsenal.
In a timely and proper manner Tuesday, Yoon's transition committee pledged to beef up South Korea's alliance with the United States and tackle the North's threats by using the "three-axis system" consisting of air missile defense, preemptive strike and massive retaliation plans. It also vowed to develop state-of-the-art military technologies and an advanced weapons system.
The United States also said the North's nuclear and missile programs were a serious threat to regional and international security. "We will focus on reducing the threat to the U.S. and our allies, as well as improving the lives of the North and South Korean people," Marty Meiners, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.
It is high time for South Korea and the U.S. to cement their alliance to cope effectively with the growing threats from North Korea. We hope President-elect Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden will reconfirm the bilateral alliance and strengthen it further during their summit scheduled for next month. The two allies should double down on enhancing deterrence against the North.
