Amorepacific Group Q1 net income down 25.2 pct to 132.2 bln won
07:48 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 132.2 billion won (US$104.5 million), down 25.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 13.4 percent on-year to 171.2 billion won. Sales decreased 9 percent to 1.26 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 47.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)