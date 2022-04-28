Biden to visit South Korea, Japan from May 20-24: White House
08:34 April 28, 2022
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea and Japan in late May for summit talks with his counterparts, the White House announced Wednesday.
He is scheduled to travel to the region from May 20-24 to further deepen bilateral ties, it said in a press statement. It would set the stage for Biden's first one-on-one meeting with South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon's inauguration is slated for May 10.
