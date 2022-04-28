Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #Joe Biden #summit

Yoon to hold summit with Biden in Seoul on May 21

08:51 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold their first summit in Seoul on May 21, an official said Thursday.

Biden plans to visit South Korea from May 20-22 for his first trip to the country since taking office in January last year.

The White House said the U.S. president will travel to South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 for summits with both countries' leaders.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK