Yoon to hold summit with Biden in Seoul on May 21
08:51 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold their first summit in Seoul on May 21, an official said Thursday.
Biden plans to visit South Korea from May 20-22 for his first trip to the country since taking office in January last year.
The White House said the U.S. president will travel to South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 for summits with both countries' leaders.
