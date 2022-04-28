Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #trade terms #March

Trade terms worsen for 12th month in March amid fast-rising import prices

12:00 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 12th straight month in March as import prices rose at a fast pace due mainly to rising costs of buying oil and commodities, central bank data showed Thursday.

The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of overall trade terms -- stood at 87.3 last month, down 6.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

This marked the 12th straight month that the index has declined on-year since April when it fell 0.6 percent.

The BOK said the worsened trade terms were due to fast-rising import prices amid global supply disruptions and the war in Ukraine. South Korea depends heavily on imports for energy needs.

Import prices jumped 22.2 percent on-year in March, while export prices grew 14.5 percent over the same period, the data showed.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK