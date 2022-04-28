Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Samsung SDS Q1 net income up 29 pct to 204.4 bln won

09:38 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 204.4 billion won (US$161.5 million), up 29 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 273.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 217.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 36.9 percent to 4.19 trillion won.

The operating profit was 14.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK