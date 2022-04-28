Go to Contents
Woori Bank employee turns himself in after embezzling 50 bln won of company funds: police

10:05 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- An employee of Woori Bank, one of South Korea's largest domestic banks, has been taken into custody after he turned himself in for embezzling about 50 billion won (US$39.5 million) from the company, police said Thursday.

The employee, whose identity was withheld, confessed to his actions at Namdaemun Police Station in central Seoul at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

The confession was made while police were taking measures to issue a travel ban on the employee after they received a report on the case from Woori Bank.

"We will review seeking a court arrest warrant after investigating details of this case," police officials said.

This file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the logo of Woori Bank. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

