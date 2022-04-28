Woori Bank employee turns himself in after embezzling 50 bln won of company funds: police
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- An employee of Woori Bank, one of South Korea's largest domestic banks, has been taken into custody after he turned himself in for embezzling about 50 billion won (US$39.5 million) from the company, police said Thursday.
The employee, whose identity was withheld, confessed to his actions at Namdaemun Police Station in central Seoul at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.
The confession was made while police were taking measures to issue a travel ban on the employee after they received a report on the case from Woori Bank.
"We will review seeking a court arrest warrant after investigating details of this case," police officials said.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)