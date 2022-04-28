Go to Contents
(LEAD) Yoon to attend World Economic Forum's annual meeting next year: spokesperson

17:24 April 28, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS photo, more info in last 3 paras)

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, in January next year, his spokesperson said Thursday.

Yoon expressed his intention to attend the forum in Davos after receiving an invitation from World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab during their meeting Wednesday, according to Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin.

The WEF organizes an annual forum in Davos where the world's political and economic leaders gather to discuss various global agenda. The forum has been usually held in the beginning of the year, but due to the omicron wave, this year's edition has been pushed back to May 22-26.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (R) speaks with World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab at his office in Seoul on April 27, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

In a meeting Thursday with Ahn Cheol-soo, the chief of Yoon's transition team, Schwab said Yoon told him he will review an option of sending a special envoy to the next month's forum.

Ahn and Schwab also discussed the global supply chain in their meeting, according to the transition team.

On Wednesday, Yoon and Schwab exchanged their views on the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Transition committee chief Ahn Cheol-soo (R) shakes hands with World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab at his office in Seoul on April 28, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

