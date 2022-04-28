Korea Zinc Inc Q1 net profit down 30.3 pct to 147.9 bln won
10:21 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Thursday reported its first-quarter net profit of 147.9 billion won (US$116.9 million), down 30.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 284.7 billion won, up 5.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 20.9 percent to 2.66 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 217.7 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)