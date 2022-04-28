Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shifts to loss in Q1

13:57 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net loss of 293.2 billion won (US$230.5 million), shifting from a profit of 63.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 396.4 billion won for the January-March period, compared with a profit of 67.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.1 percent to 3.9 trillion won.

The operating loss was 246.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
