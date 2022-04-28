Go to Contents
Military reports 1,072 more COVID-19 cases

14:09 April 28, 2022

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 1,072 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 130,698.

The new cases included 697 from the Army, 189 from the Air Force, 75 from the Navy, 69 from the Marine Corps and 36 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also five cases from the ministry and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 6,645 military personnel are under treatment.

A service member receives a COVID-19 test at a clinic in central Seoul, in this file photo taken March 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

