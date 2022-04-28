Poongsan Q1 net income down 4.4 pct to 43.5 bln won
14:28 April 28, 2022
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Thursday reported its first-quarter net income of 43.5 billion won (US$34.1 million), down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 69.3 billion won, up 10.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 44.9 percent to 1.05 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 32.8 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)