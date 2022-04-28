S. Korea to sell 14.5 tln won worth of gov't bonds in May
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won (US$11.4 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1.1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.5 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.6 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 4.2 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 500 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
South Korea issued 18.8 trillion won in state bonds in April.
The ministry earlier said it plans to issue 166 trillion won in government bonds this year, down 14.5 trillion won from a record 180.5 trillion won worth of Treasurys in 2021. The debt sale was mainly aimed at financing fiscal spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
