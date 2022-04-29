(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 29)

The controversy over Kim involves the appropriateness of Fulbright scholarships offered to members of his family. After receiving the scholarship from the Fulbright program managed by the Korean-American Educational Commission, Kim — a former president of the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies — and his wife went to U.S. universities as visiting professors in 1996 and 2004, respectively. Kim served as president of the Fulbright alumni association and as an auditor at the commission, and his daughter received a scholarship from the program in 2014 and his son in 2016.