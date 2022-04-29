Biden says U.S. working with S. Korea to counter Russia's energy blackmail
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday his administration is working with South Korea and others to counter Russia's attempt to use its energy as a way out of sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine.
His remarks came after Seoul said it plans to divert some of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe to help ease an energy crisis.
Russia's state-owned gas producer Gazprom said earlier this week that it has cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as the countries refused to pay for shipments in rubles.
"So let me be clear. We will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of these sanctions. We will not allow them to use their oil and gas to avoid consequences for their aggression," Biden said in an address to the nation from the White House.
"We are working with other nations, like (South) Korea, Japan, Qatar and others, to support our effort to help the European allies threatened by Russia with gas blackmail and their energy needs in other ways," he added.
Biden also made the remarks as his administration submitted a request to Congress for an additional US$33 billion to support Ukraine.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)