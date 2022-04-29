S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 50,000s before lifting of outdoor mask mandate
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained in the 50,000s for the second straight day on Friday ahead of next week's lifting of the outdoor mask mandate.
The country reported 50,568 new COVID-19 infections, including 30 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,194,616, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The public health agency reported 136 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 22,724.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 526, down 26 from the previous day.
South Korea's COVID-19 cases have been decreasing after peaking in mid-March at over 600,000. The daily tally dropped to the 30,000s on Monday for the first time in 76 days.
South Korea will lift the outdoor mask mandate on Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, though he said people will still need to wear a mask when they attend gatherings of 50 or more people or use multiuse facilities.
The announcement came after the country last week scrapped most COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, including gathering limits and business hour curfews, as part of its effort to return to pre-pandemic normalcy amid a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.
