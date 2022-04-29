U.S. guided-missile destroyer in S. Korea after Taiwan Strait transit: source
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. guided-missile destroyer arrived at South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan on Friday for replenishment and other purposes, an informed source said Friday, a visit following its transit through the Taiwan Strait earlier this week.
Docked at a naval command in the city, the USS Sampson destroyer is set to stay through May 3, the source said, amid lingering tensions caused by North Korea's recent missile launches, including its test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
On Tuesday, the warship conducted what the U.S. Navy dubbed a "routine" Taiwan Strait transit through international waters -- a move seen as part of the U.S.' operation to keep an increasingly assertive China in check.
This visit comes as Seoul and Washington are stepping up coordination to rein in North Korea's provocative mode amid speculation that it may soon carry out a seventh nuclear test or another ICBM launch.
