Dongkuk Steel Mill Q1 net profit up 889.2 pct. to 272.6 bln won
14:09 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net income of 272.6 billion won (US$216 million), up 889.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 205.8 billion won, up 88.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 52.7 percent to 2.13 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 99.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)