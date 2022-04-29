Moon calls for watertight defense posture over N. Korea's weapons testing
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Outgoing President Moon Jae-in called Friday for the military to maintain a watertight defense posture, expressing concerns that North Korea's continued testing of weapons may put the Korean Peninsula back into crisis at a time when incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office.
Moon, who is set to leave office on May 9, made the remarks as he held a luncheon meeting with high-ranking military officials, Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.
"Given various signs shown by North Korea, including a recent launch of an ICBM, the crisis on the Korean Peninsula could become severe again," Moon told the military officials.
Moon said North Korea may revive an old pattern of brinkmanship, shown in 2017, when it fired ICBMs and conducted a nuclear test, at a time of the power transition in South Korea.
"I hope our military maintains a watertight defense posture to dispel such concerns," Moon said.
So far this year, North Korea has conducted 13 rounds of missile launches, including the firing of an ICBM on March 24 that ended the North's self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing after four years.
Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear arsenal, as Pyongyang showcased a "giant" ICBM at a military parade.
North Korea has also shown signs it may be preparing to resume nuclear testing.
