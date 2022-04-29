Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Surviving family of official killed by N. Korea files damages suit against Pyongyang
SEOUL -- The surviving family of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean soldiers in 2020 filed a lawsuit Friday seeking compensation from Pyongyang for psychological pain due to the fatal incident.
In September 2020, North Korea fatally shot the 47-year-old official, who was adrift on its side of the Yellow Sea, and burned his body, according to the South Korean military. He went missing the previous day while on duty near the western border island of Yeonpyeong.
(LEAD) S. Korea u rges N. Korea to stop escalating tensions over Kim's pledge to bolster nuclear power
SEOUL -- The South Korean government called Thursday on North Korea to refrain from escalating tensions in the region, responding to a threat by its leader Kim Jong-un to strengthen the regime's nuclear capabilities.
"Our government and the international community have maintained the stance that North Korea should stop all acts that heighten tensions, including the advancement of its nuclear capabilities, and to return to the negotiating table," a unification ministry official said.
(2nd LD) Defectors' group sends balloons carrying propaganda leaflets to N. Korea
GIMPO, South Korea -- A North Korean defectors' group has sent 20 big balloons carrying propaganda leaflets, including those on the news of Yoon Suk-yeol's election as president, to North Korea across the western inter-Korean border, the group said Thursday.
Some 1 million anti-Pyongyang leaflets were sent over to North Korea in the latest leaflet campaign carried out in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on Monday-Tuesday, the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK) said in a press release.
Moon urges incoming administration to make efforts to resume dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Outgoing President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday the government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol should work with the United States to restart talks with North Korea, voicing concern over Pyongyang's continued testing of weapons, including an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Moon, who is set to leave office on May 9, made the remarks during a JTBC TV interview broadcast after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened to bolster the country's nuclear arsenal while showcasing a "giant" intercontinental ballistic missile during a military parade held Monday.
(LEAD) Transition team vows to bolster capabilities to deter N.K. nuclear, missile threats
SEOUL -- The government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will bolster capabilities to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the transition team said Tuesday, after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed in a military parade to further strengthen his nuclear arsenal.
The parade only proved that North Korea has focused on developing the means to threaten peace not only on the Korean Peninsula but in Northeast Asia and the world, while outwardly calling for peace and dialogue for the past five years, the transition team said in a statement.
