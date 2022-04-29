Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Continued restoration work spotted at N. Korea's nuclear test site: report
SEOUL --- North Korea appears to be continuing its work to restore the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, which it ostensibly demolished in 2018 ahead of a historic summit with the United States, according to a North Korea information provider that cited satellite photos.
Commercial satellite imagery taken on April 26 of the site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, indicates ongoing work to restore access to the site's Tunnel No. 3 complex, with the construction of a new portal, or entrance, and support structures, read a note by 38 North.
------------
N. Korea will likely conduct new nuke test between May and September: gov't expert
SEOUL -- North Korea is likely to conduct a nuclear test between May and September this year, a government researcher said Thursday, amid signs of the reclusive country working to restore its purportedly demolished Punggye-ri testing site.
Lee Sang-min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA), raised the prospect during a forum here, as Seoul and Washington remain vigilant over the possibility of additional North Korean provocations, including another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.
------------
N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert
SEOUL -- Despite its stated push for a formidable arsenal of nukes and delivery systems, North Korea appears to still have a long way to go before achieving what it desires, especially technology to miniaturize warheads, according to an expert here at a state-run institute Wednesday.
The assessment by Lee Sang-min, a researcher at the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed in public to speed up the development of the North's nuclear capabilities and even threatened to use nuclear weapons in case "any forces try to violate the fundamental interests" of his country.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. objective remains complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States' objective remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday, despite North Korea's pledge to further strengthen its nuclear capabilities.
Ned Price also reiterated the U.S. holds no hostility toward the North, urging the reclusive country to return to dialogue.
"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,:" the department press secretary said in a press briefing.
------------
S. Korea to purchase SM-6 interceptors amid N.K. missile threats
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday approved a project worth 760 billion won (US$606 million) to purchase shipborne missile interceptors, the state arms procurement agency said, amid North Korea's evolving missile threats.
The Defense Project Promotion Committee endorsed the plan to procure the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) interceptors through a government-to-government foreign military sale program by 2031, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
------------
Australian firm makes US$6 mln settlement with U.S. over N. Korea sanctions
SEOUL -- An Australian logistics company has agreed to pay US$6.13 million to settle a potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions against North Korea, Iran and Syria, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website Tuesday.
Toll Holdings Limited, a Melbourne-based international freight forwarding firm, made the settlement with the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for nearly 3,000 apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs, the department said in a notice Monday (U.S. time).
------------
2 Europeans indicted for teaching N. Koreans how to evade U.S. sanctions with cryptocurrency
WASHINGTON -- Two individuals have been indicted for teaching North Koreans how to evade U.S. sanctions using cryptocurrency, the U.S. justice department revealed Monday.
The department said one Spaniard and one British national have been charged in the Southern District of New York with "conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," referring to North Korea by its official name.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. commission says religious freedom remains worst in N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- Religious freedom conditions in North Korea remain among the worst in the world, a U.S. government commission said Monday, recommending the U.S. government to designate North Korea as a country of particular concern.
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) also called on the state department to bring up human rights issues when negotiating security issues with North Korea.
(END)