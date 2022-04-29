Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

April 25 -- N. Korea holds military parade to mark key anniversary: source

26 -- In military parade, N. Korean leader vows to strengthen nuclear power

Ri Pyong-chol reinstated as top N. Korean official, report shows

U.S. objective remains complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State Dept.

27 -- N. Korea apparently struggling to secure 'advanced' nuclear technology: expert

28 -- Defectors' group sends balloons carrying propaganda leaflets to N. Korea

S. Korea urges N. Korea to stop escalating tensions over Kim's pledge to bolster nuclear power

29 -- N.K. leader calls for bolstering military strength in photo session with parade participants

N. Korea-China trade fair resumes after 7-yr halt over U.N. sanctions

Continued restoration work spotted at N. Korea's nuclear test site: report
(END)

