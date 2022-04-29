Mando Q1 net profit down 36.2 pct to 33.3 bln won
15:40 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Mando Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 33.3 billion won (US$26.5 million), down 36.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 4 percent on-year to 68.9 billion won. Sales increased 12.4 percent to 1.68 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 37.8 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
