Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hanssem Q1 net profit down 11.8 pct to 17.5 bln won

15:54 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 17.5 billion won (US$14 million), down 11.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 10 billion won, down 60.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.9 percent to 526 billion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 13.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK