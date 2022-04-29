Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Ahn Cheol-soo #British ambassador

Transition team chief discusses supply chain cooperation with British envoy

16:07 April 29, 2022

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo met with the British ambassador to South Korea on Friday and discussed bilateral cooperation on supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.

Ambassador Colin Crooks paid a visit to Ahn at his office, saying he is pleased South Korea was the first Asian country to sign a free trade agreement with Britain following its exit from the European Union.

Ahn said he is interested in both the FTA and developing a bilateral framework proposed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"I'm sure there are many areas where we can cooperate, such as supply chains and the pandemic," he said. "On Ukraine, we're participating in sanctions (against Russia) and providing humanitarian support."

Crooks noted that freedom-loving countries, such as the United States, Britain and South Korea, will be able to cooperate on Ukraine because they take the crisis seriously and condemn Russia's invasion.

Ahn also referred to Britain's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War, saying the South Korean people have special feelings for Britain because of its support during the conflict.

Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo (L) and British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks meet at Ahn's office at the transition team's headquarters in Seoul on April 29, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK