Hotel Shilla remains in red in Q1
16:15 April 29, 2022
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 7.7 billion won (US$6.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 15.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 26.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 50.5 percent to 1.09 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
