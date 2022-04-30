N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' subdue nuclear threat by hostile forces
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed a resolve to bolster the country's military power to "preemptively and thoroughly" beat nuclear threats by hostile forces, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.
He was meeting with top military commanders who organized a massive street parade in Pyongyang earlier this week, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
Kim was quoted as stressing the need to beef up the regime's military capabilities to "preemptively and thoroughly beat and crush, if needed, all dangerous attempts and threatening acts including nuclear threats" that have been increased by "hostile forces."
