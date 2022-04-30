(LEAD) N. Korean leader vows to 'preemptively' contain nuclear threats by hostile forces
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed a resolve to bolster the country's military power to "preemptively and thoroughly contain" nuclear threats from hostile forces, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday.
He was meeting with top military commanders who organized a massive street parade in Pyongyang earlier this week, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Kim was quoted as stressing the need to maintain the "absolute superiority" of the armed forces and constantly develop it in order to "preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts
and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary."
He emphasized that the "tremendous offensive power and the overwhelming military muscle" that can't be beaten is the "lifeline" for security guarantee in the current world where a force clashes with another fiercely and strength is needed to preserve "dignity, rights and interests," the KCNA added.
Kim then had a photo session with the commanding officers. The KCNA did not specify the date of the event. It usually carries reports on Kim's public activities a day later.
