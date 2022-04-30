Go to Contents
09:26 April 30, 2022

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon, Yoon clash again over presidential office relocation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Former Vice Finance Minister Choi tapped for senior economic secretary (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Koreans to walk in public without masks after 566 days (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon changes tone on pardoning ex-President Lee (Segye Times)
-- Moon's interference in relocation of presidential office crosses the line (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Outdoor mask mandate to be lifted starting Monday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Young politicians to run in June 1 local elections (Hankyoreh)
-- Amid cheers and worries, masks to be taken off outdoors (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon to set up special consultative body under presidential office for pension reform (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Transition team to ease rules over reconstruction in five of Gyeonggi's first-generation new towns (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

