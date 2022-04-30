Taxi driver allegedly killed by 70-something hunter who mistook him for wild boar
SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- A 70-something hunter in Seoul came under investigation by police for allegedly mistaking a taxi driver on a mountain roadside for a wild boar and killing the driver with a rifle, officials said Saturday.
Police sought a formal arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of involuntary manslaughter, after the hunter allegedly fired three shots at the taxi driver, also in his 70s, who was urinating on the road near Mt. Bukhan in northern Seoul at around 8 p.m. Friday.
The driver was taken to a nearby hospital but died early Saturday. The hunter reportedly said he mistook the driver for a wild boar.
According to police, the suspect was a registered hunter with a license issued by Seoul's Eunpyeong Ward. He has reportedly admitted to the allegations.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether the suspect followed firearm rules.
