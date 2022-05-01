Incoming gov't committed to fostering space industry: transition team chief
SEOUL, May 1 (Yonhap) -- The government of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol is committed to fostering the space industry for the country's future growth, the chief of the presidential transition committee said Sunday as he vowed support for firms in the aerospace sector.
Ahn Cheol-soo discussed Yoon's pledges for the space industry with company officials and researchers during his visit to Korea Aerospace Industries, South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, in Sacheon, South Gyeongang Province.
"Yoon has this principle of pushing his campaign pledges as top government agenda," Ahn said. "Once the new government launches, we will review and drive plans of setting up a space industry cluster and an aerospace agency."
A space cluster refers to a region where research, education institutions, companies and related facilities are linked to promote development of space business and cooperation with related businesses.
Ahn said the incoming government will provide support on taxes, testing processes and manpower training, so that the region can bring in firms related to satellites and projectiles to space.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)