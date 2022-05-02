Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:04 May 02, 2022

SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Second round of presidential elections' heats up (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Remaining prosecution reform bill to be up for vote Tuesday (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo emerge as possible candidates for June 1 elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential office downsizes; Ex-Vice FM Kim Sung-han picked as national security adviser (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Majority ruling party passes prosecution reform bill amid strong protest (Segye Times)
-- Democratic Party, Justice Party trample on democracy, justice (Chosun Ilbo)
-- New presidential office to consist of five senior secretaries, two offices (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Sampyo Industry chief found to have destroyed evidence after accident (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential office slims down (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bank interests fluctuate 0.25 pct point in a day (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Incoming administration in confusion over real estate policy (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Outdoor mask mandate ends as cases drop below 40,000 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon's foreign policy mentor picked as top security official (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's foreign policy mentor appointed to lead nat'l security (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK