(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on May 2)

Moon takes the side of the Democratic Party of Korea over the prosecution reform bills, which would strip the prosecution of most of its investigative power. The bills are criticized as a shield for Moon and figures on his side from investigations by prosecutors after his retirement. To rush the bills unilaterally on the back of its majority, the party even used shameless tricks such as an intentional defection from the party. It did not even hold a public hearing on the issue. Moon turned a blind eye to the undemocratic procedures the party undertook.