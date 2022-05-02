Go to Contents
Police raid Seongnam City Hall over corporate donation allegations

10:26 May 02, 2022

SEONGNAM, South Korea, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday raided Seongnam City Hall over allegations that former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung took hefty donations from companies via the city's football club while serving as mayor of the city.

Investigators from the Bundang Police Station searched five divisions of the city government, including the city planning and policy planning divisions, to seize materials related to the allegations, according to officials.

Lee, who unsuccessfully ran for the presidential election in March on the Democratic Party's ticket, is facing allegations that he took some 16 billion won (US$12.6 million) in corporate donations from Doosan Group, internet portal giant Naver Corp. and others during 2014-2016 as the owner of Seongnam FC in return for business favors for the companies.

Lee served as the mayor of Seongnam, the second-largest city of Gyeonggi Province, between 2010 and 2018.

Seongnam City Hall (Yonhap)

