7 parliamentary by-elections to be held along with June 1 local elections
10:26 May 02, 2022
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Parliamentary by-elections will take place in seven constituencies concurrently with the local elections on June 1, the National Election Commission said Monday.
The by-elections will be held in districts in Daegu, Incheon, Seongnam, Wonju, Boryeong, Changwon and Jeju to fill seats that became vacant after lawmakers resigned between Jan. 1 and April 30 to run in gubernatorial and mayoral elections, the commission said.
Candidates are required to register from May 12-13, and the official campaign period starts on May 19.
