PM nominee says stabilizing economy for ordinary people top priority
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo said Monday that stabilizing the economy for ordinary people's livelihoods will be his top priority and he will use every policy measure possible to achieve that goal once he gets the country's No. 2 job.
Han, who has been nominated by President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol as the first prime minster of the incoming government, made the remark during his confirmation hearing, adding that he will preempt factors that make prices unstable in advance and improve market structure.
"I will also change the regulatory framework," Han said in his opening speech. "I will get rid of chunks of regulations that burden business activities, and support innovation in new industry development to secure new growth engines."
Han, who already served as the country's prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from 2007 to 2008, also vowed to overcome the COVID-19 crisis for the country's return to pre-pandemic life.
"Although the current government has worked hard to protect the people's lives and safety, I believe the COVID-19 crisis is not over," he said.
Han's confirmation hearing was rescheduled for this week after last week's hearing fell apart due to boycotts by the ruling Democratic Party and the Justice Party. Lawmakers from the two parties did not take part in two days of sessions, citing Han's failure to submit requested data on real-estate transactions, tax payment and other issues.
In the hearing, Han, who boasts more than 40 years of experience in public service, was grilled about alleged conflicts of interest related to his home rental in the 1990s and also the hefty salary he received as an adviser to law firm Kim & Chang.
In South Korea, the prime minister is the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary approval.
kdon@yna.co.kr
