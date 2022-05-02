Seoul shares down late Mon. morning on Wall Street plunge
SEOUL, May 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated late Monday morning, as investors here are concerned about a sharp dip on Wall Street last week that stemmed from weaker-than-expected earnings reports from market heavyweights and persistent woes over the Fed's aggressive tightening.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.03 points, or 0.67 percent, to trade at 2,677.02 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a weak opening, stocks traded lower as investors brace for the Fed's FOMC meeting results, slated to be announced Wednesday (U.S. time).
On Friday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 4.17 percent on investors' fears about the tightening U.S. monetary policies and the virus lockdown in China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 dipped 2.77 percent and 3.63 percent, respectively.
Tech and financial losses led the KOSPI's retreat, while chemical performed better.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 0.59 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 2.4 percent. Chip giant SK hynix declined 2.22 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 2.44 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,266.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 10.6 won from the previous session.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)