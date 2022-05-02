Yonhap News Summary
New COVID-19 cases dip to around 20,000; outdoor mask mandate lifted
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to around 20,000 on Monday, marking the lowest level in nearly three months, as the country lifted the outdoor mask mandate in a major step toward regaining normalcy.
The country reported 20,084 new COVID-19 infections, including 26 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,295,733, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Police raid Seongnam City Hall over corporate donation allegations
SEONGNAM -- Police on Monday raided Seongnam City Hall over allegations that former ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung took hefty donations from companies via the city's football club while serving as mayor of the city.
Investigators from the Bundang Police Station searched five divisions of the city government, including the city planning and policy planning divisions, to seize materials related to the allegations, according to officials.
(LEAD) S. Korean Embassy officials return to Kyiv: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's top envoy to Ukraine and some other embassy staff have returned to Kyiv to restart operations there, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
South Korean Embassy officials had evacuated from the capital and worked at a temporary office in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi since March following Russia's invasion of the country.
FM nominee vows to deepen, broaden scope of alliance with U.S.
SEOUL -- The nominee to become South Korea's new foreign minister vowed efforts Monday to solidify the Seoul-Washington alliance and expand partnerships in "new-frontier" fields, including economic security and technologies.
Speaking to lawmakers during his confirmation hearing, Park Jin said his first main task will be successfully preparing the summit between the incoming president, Yoon Suk-yeol, and U.S. President Joe Biden, slated for May 21, in order to elevate the bilateral relations to a "comprehensive strategic alliance."
Finance minister nominee sees elevated inflation pressure for time being
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister nominee said Monday the country's consumer prices could top the March growth rate of 4.1 percent for the time being as inflation is under upward pressure amid soaring energy costs.
Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, also named to double as the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, made the remarks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
More than 50 pct of S. Koreans oppose pardoning ex-President Lee: poll
SEOUL -- More than half of South Koreans oppose granting a pardon to former President Lee Myung-bak, a poll showed Monday, amid rising speculation outgoing President Moon Jae-in may use his clemency powers to set Lee free before he leaves office.
The Korea Society Opinion Institute survey of 1,012 adults, conducted between Friday and Saturday, showed 51.7 percent of respondents are against pardoning Lee, while 40.4 percent are in support of amnesty for the former president.
7 parliamentary by-elections to be held along with June 1 local elections
SEOUL -- Parliamentary by-elections will take place in seven constituencies concurrently with the local elections on June 1, the National Election Commission said Monday.
The by-elections will be held in districts in Daegu, Incheon, Seongnam, Wonju, Boryeong, Changwon and Jeju to fill seats that became vacant after lawmakers resigned between Jan. 1 and April 30 to run in gubernatorial and mayoral elections, the commission said.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min nets milestone goals in key victory
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has scored his way into South Korean football record books.
Son grabbed a brace in Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time). Son now has a career-high 19 goals for this Premier League season, and he also owns the record for most goals by a South Korean player in a season in a European league.
